KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Minister Charlie McConalogue believes the focus of farmers in Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of Ireland needs to return to food production
He also believes he and Government have been strong in supporting those in the sector
Farmers’ focus shouldn’t be deflected from their core role.
That’s the call from the Agriculture Minister.
In a special sit-down interview with our Matt O’Keeffe Minister Charlie McConalogue said the discussion about climate change has dominated conversations and while that needs to be addressed the function of producing food needs to be returned to centre stage.
He spoke about a variety of other topics too – hear it in full here;