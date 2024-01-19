KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Minister Charlie McConalogue believes the focus of farmers in Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of Ireland needs to return to food production

He also believes he and Government have been strong in supporting those in the sector

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace19/01/2024
Charlie McConalogue – Fianna Fáil Picture Conor McCabe Photography

Farmers’ focus shouldn’t be deflected from their core role.

That’s the call from the Agriculture Minister.

In a special sit-down interview with our Matt O’Keeffe Minister Charlie McConalogue said the discussion about climate change has dominated conversations and while that needs to be addressed the function of producing food needs to be returned to centre stage.

He spoke about a variety of other topics too – hear it in full here;

