Minister Mary Butler launching ‘Cabin Cafe’ in Carlow this morning

Cabin Cafe is being launched by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, in Carlow this morning.

The event takes place from 10-12pm in Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Information Stands from local organisations will have information stands while there’ll also be refreshments for attendees.

The event’s to launch a free monthly social gathering for people living with Dementia and their family and carers.

Minister Butler took some time out to tell our Brian Redmond about it on The KCLR Daily: