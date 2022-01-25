Minister steps aside as Chair of Kilkenny’s Tradfest

The Chair of Kilkenny Tradfest has stepped down from the role after heading up the committee for the last decade.

Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan is Minister of State for Heritage and says he’s unable to dedicate the time needed this year.

A full programme’s being planned for this year in particular in light of the lifting of the covid restrictions.

Minister Noonan says: ”It’s a hugely important festival. It’s the first one and kicks off the festival schedule in Kilkenny.”

”It was really going great until Covid hit and I’m looking forward to attending as a punter but I’ve had such a busy time of it and particularly looking ahead into 2022 my year is very very busy so I couldn’t keep going (in the role) but I’m sure they are going to have a fantastic festival this year,” he said.