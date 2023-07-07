Minister Simon Coveney is in Kilkenny today

A number of Ministers and other politicians are visiting Kilkenny today.

Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Minister Simon Coveney and Junior Minister for Employment and Retail Neale Richmond will be attending a Fine Gael Small Business and Enterprise Conference this morning.

Party Colleague, MEP Sean Kelly will also be at the event in the Ormonde Hotel.

They are also expected to be visiting the Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office and meeting some local businesses in the afternoon.