Missing Westmeath teenager thought to have travelled to Carlow has been found safe and well

All who helped have been thanked for their assistance

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace02/11/2023
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
A teenager missing from County Westmeath’s been found safe and well.

An appeal was issued yesterday by Gardaí for information regarding the 16-year-old who was last seen in Mullingar on Monday.

It’d been thought she may have travelled to Carlow town.

An update now says she’s been located and all who assisted have been thanked for their help.

