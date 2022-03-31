Money set aside for Covid’s being used “for a priority that has arrived on our shores” according to Minister Heather Humphreys

What we’re doing in this country is acting in a humane way and it’s the right thing to do.

So says Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys in response to concerns that a contingency fund for Covid will have to be used for the refugee crisis.

Over 15,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the start of the war. (Read the latest local appeal here).

Minister Humphreys has told KCLR Live this morning that this is an emergency situation and she reiterated that more covid restrictions are not even on the cards.

Hear her conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin in full here: