More than 20 outlets across Carlow and Kilkenny participating in the Deposit Return Scheme
Returned items must be empty and undamaged
If you buy a bottle or can with a Re-Turn logo you can expect to pay a little extra – but you’ll get that back if you recycle.
The first Deposit Return Scheme has come into play across the country and sees a fully refundable deposit on certain drinks containers when they’re brought to participating outlets empty and undamaged.
Head of Communications and Marketing at Re-turn Niamh Kelly has more information on where you’ll get more details;