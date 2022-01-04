KCLR NewsNews & Sport
More than 30 covid patients now in St Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny
Latest HSE figures show there are now 32 confirmed cases of covid at St Luke’s hospital.
That’s up from 25 on Monday.
Two patients with the virus are being treated in ICU at the local hospital.
The number of people in hospital with the virus has also more than doubled in the past 10 days and now stands at 843.
91 covid confirmed patients are in Intensive care or high dependency units around the country.