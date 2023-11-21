More than 600 food hampers expected to be delivered to homes in Carlow this Christmas

More than 600 food hampers are expected to be delivered to homes in Carlow this Christmas.

This initiative, which has been run by Carlow Lions Club for thirty years, is always very well supported by people locally and none more so than those who themselves have availed of the service.

Yesterday, the 2023 festive appeal was officially launched with partners St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen and other groupings.

KCLR News' Dean Egan was at the event and spoke to some of those involved for The KCLR Daily