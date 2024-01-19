More weather warnings on the way for Carlow and Kilkenny, the latest for wind

More weather warnings are on the way this weekend.

A cold snap saw temperatures dip below zero in many parts of Carlow and Kilkenny in recent days with Thomastown declared the country’s coldest at close to -9 on Wednesday night.

But just as we’re coming out of that, the focus is turning to the weekend.

Senior forecaster with Met Éireann, Gerry Murphy, says; “The weather is definitely undergoing a change for the weekend, after what has been a very cold week with severe frost and ice, that is clearing through today Friday and the weekend is going to bring milder but wet and windy weather across the country so we’re going to see rain moving across the country on Friday night with strong winds, damp conditions on Saturday with rain and drizzle, more persistent wet and windy weather on Saturday evening and night”.

And he adds a yellow alert for wind that takes effect on Sunday morning, could be upgraded; “Sunday is going to be a very wet and windy day and indeed Sunday night is potentially stormy as a storm named Storm Isha has been named by the UK Met Office, at the moment we have yellow level wind warnings in operation for that but they are likely to be updated to orange for some counties over the next 24 to 36 hours”.