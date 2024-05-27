Motorists in Kilkenny are being called on to park appropriately.

Following on from last week’s action by local members of the Irish Wheelchair Association whose ‘Back in 5’ campaign appealed to people to not misuse disabled parking spaces, Gardaí were out over the weekend issuing tickets to drivers of cars obstructing footpaths.

In a social media posting they say “These drivers did not consider others when they parked. A wheel chair user would have been hugely inconvenienced and endangered by them”.