Multi-million euro funding announcement for Glanbia research project to be made today

A multi-million euro funding announcement for an innovative project being led by local company, Glanbia, is to be made this afternoon.

EU Agriculture Commissioner, Kilkenny’s Phil Hogan is expected to announce more than €20 million for the project.

The funding due to be announced this afternoon in Dublin will be put towards a research project that will potentially have an effect globally.

Titled ‘AgriChemWhey’, it will explore how to convert waste by-products into products made up of renewable material.

It will focus specifically on the dairy industry and KCLR News understands it will be based just over the border at Lisheen Mines in Tipperary.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, will also be at today’s announcement in Dublin, as will representatives from Enterprise Ireland and the Science Foundation of Ireland.

And Chief Executive, Jim Bergin will be there for Glanbia Ireland.