New Carlow Town Bus on track for an early 2023 start

Carlow’s brand new Town Bus is on track to hit the road early next year.

Councillors in the town got an update as they sat for their monthly meeting yesterday.

Director of Services Padraig O’ Gorman says upgrade works on the coach park are progressing well ahead of the rollout of the new bus service.

And he says they’ve also finalised the routes, telling KCLR News that there’ll be two; “One from Tyndall College which will go around the new South East university in through the middle of town to the Coach Park and out as far as MSD and then there’ll be one running I suppose East to West route which will go from the Wexford Business Park in through the middle of town as well and out to the road to the Business Park as well”.

He adds that as traffic returns to pre-covid levels and beyond the rollout will be very welcome.

And confirmed that all of the associated works are on track too; “The works at Coach Park are happening, the bus stops; the works for those, in some cases they are very minimal works, but they’ll all be in one tender with one contractor, all to be done in the next quarter and then the completion of the actual tendering and procurement process that the NTA are doing for the operator who will operate the buses that the NTA will provide”.