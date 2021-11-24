KCLR NewsNews & Sport

New Castlecomer footbridge has arrived in the North Kilkenny town

Locals will get to see the two-span steel piece from today

Image: Invest Kilkenny

Castlecomer’s long-awaited footbridge should be in place today (Wednesday, 24th November).

The two-span steel structure traverses the River Dinin and runs alongside the arch bridge on the N78, helping to link the town centre with the Castlecomer Discovery Park and improving the safety of pedestrians.  (More here).

Kenny Civil & Plant Ltd (Galway) won the tender to construct the structure and engaged specialists Thompson of Carlow to fabricate the steel bridge off-site.

It was transported last evening for installation overnight as this video shows:

