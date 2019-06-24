New Figures for Cost of Housing in Carlow & Kilkenny

Monday 24th June

The rise in house prices in Carlow & Kilkenny has been modest in the past year.

Latest figures show the average 3-bed semi-detached home has seen no price change in the past 3 months.

Prices in Carlow and Kilkenny have remained static for the last 3 months according to the Real Estate Alliance.

And in the last year there hasn’t been a dramatic hike recorded either.

The average price of a 3 bed semi in Kilkenny now stands at 213,500 euro – that’s up just 1.1 percent on the figure for June 2018.

Prices in Carlow are 2.7 percent higher than a year ago with the average 3 bed now at 171 thousand euro.

The national average is just over 236 thousand euro