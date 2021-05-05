New trial sought in US case that a Kilkenny born Pulmonologist was an expert witness

Former police officer Derek Chauvin’s asked for a new trial, two weeks after he was found guilty of killing George Floyd.

A jury unanimously convicted him of murder after hearing how he’d knelt on the 46-year-old’s neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest in May of last year.

Kilkenny born Pulmonologist Dr Martin Tobin was a key expert in the case. (More on that here).

Under Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines, prosecutors could seek a maximum of 40 years.

