New trial sought in US case that a Kilkenny born Pulmonologist was an expert witness
Dr Martin Tobin's originally from the Freshford area
Former police officer Derek Chauvin’s asked for a new trial, two weeks after he was found guilty of killing George Floyd.
A jury unanimously convicted him of murder after hearing how he’d knelt on the 46-year-old’s neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest in May of last year.
Kilkenny born Pulmonologist Dr Martin Tobin was a key expert in the case. (More on that here).
Under Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines, prosecutors could seek a maximum of 40 years.
