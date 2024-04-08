A new phase of traffic measures in Ferrybank begins today (Monday).

As the North Quays project develops, how people move through the area has been tweaked on a number of occasions.

For the next six to eight weeks the following changes will take hold on Fountain Street; the closure of the left outbound lane while the right outbound lane will reopen from Rockshire Road to the Abbey Road junction.

Also, the inbound route’s reverting to two lanes between Plunkett Train Station and the Rockshire Road.

Warnings and signage will be in place while access to businesses will be maintained.