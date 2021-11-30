No change in covid hospital numbers for Carlow/Kilkenny today

The number of confirmed covid cases at St Luke’s hospital remains at 15 this morning.

There were 5 new cases at the hospital yesterday but there’s no change to the overall number.

There are 3 patients with the virus in Intensive Care at St Luke’s.

Numbers are still high at other hospitals in the region too – University Hospital Waterford has 29 covid patients today, Wexford has 18 and there are 13 in Tipperary and 9 in Portlaoise.