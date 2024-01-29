No injuries reported following industrial fire close to Carlow town

No injuries have been reported in a blaze that broke out in a commercial premises close to Carlow town.

Local firefighting crews from Carlow and Bagenalstown were alerted just after 8:30am to the industrial fire for which breathing apparatus was required by personnel.

They entered the premises and brought the situation under control before leaving the scene just before midday.

KCLR News understands the fire was confined to a first floor office.

Meanwhile, it’s as recruitment’s underway or people to join local fire services in both Carlow and Kilkenny.

Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll has been telling The KCLR Daily about the recruitment process and why it’s worth considering;