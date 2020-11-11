North Quays project will create Ferrybank heart says South Kilkenny councillor

The latest funding for the North Quays project will create a heart to Ferrybank, according to South Kilkenny councillor Eamon Aylward.

It comes as the government yesterday announced it’s providing funding of 110 million euro for the development. (Read about that here).

Fianna Fail cllr Aylward says it will see significant improvement for the area noting “This will be a major development for Ferrybank because at the moment all traffic on the Abbey Road has to come back down and come out on Fountain Street up passed the Abbey school, it’ll be a huge improvement and it’ll probably create a kind of square or a heart to Ferrybank because you’ll have them all joined up and they’ll be interlinked”.

He adds that other areas mustn’t “haemorrhage” jobs to Waterford once the North Quays development is completed saying “It’s up to local authorities, the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and all these to promote the development as well to ensure they are new jobs coming in that there not being displaced, that you’re not sucking in jobs from, say, Kilkenny haemorrhaging jobs to Waterford or Clonmel or Wexford, the other provincial towns & cities around the area, that we’re all complimenting each other”.