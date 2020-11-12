KCLR NewsNews & Sport

One person arrested following drugs seizure in county Kilkenny

The finding was made yesterday

Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

One person was arrested following a drugs seizure in county Kilkenny yesterday (11th November).

The male was charged with possession of drugs for sale & supply following the finding of about €1,200 worth of what’s understood to be cannabis.

The discovery was made at a private residence in the Cuffesgrange area.

