Orange weather alert issued for Carlow and Kilkenny

An orange weather alert has now been issued for Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s ahead of Storm Eunice later tonight.

The storm warning will take effect at 3 o clock in the morning until 11 o clock.

Cork and Kerry have been upgraded to red.

An Garda Síochána wishes to advise the public that a red weather warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. For further information, please go to the Met Éireann website: https://t.co/ioxYmvi8Xv https://t.co/MMDAUNRPdb — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 17, 2022

Yesterday, Storm Dudley made its presence felt locally – see here.