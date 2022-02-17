KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Orange weather alert issued for Carlow and Kilkenny

The warning takes effect at 3am Friday morning

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 17/02/2022

An orange weather alert has now been issued for Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s ahead of Storm Eunice later tonight.

The storm warning will take effect at 3 o clock in the morning until 11 o clock.

Cork and Kerry have been upgraded to red.

Yesterday, Storm Dudley made its presence felt locally – see here.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 17/02/2022