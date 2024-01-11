Our To Protect Episode 30: John Galvin, Trifol Resources, Tipperary

On this week’s edition of Ours To Protect, series producer Ethna Quirke chats to John Galvin about Trifol, an exciting new recycling project he’s involved in in county Tipperary.

Trifol is a Clean Technology company that has developed proprietary technologies to convert plastic waste into wax. Plastic waste is a global environmental issue causing significant negative environmental impact. The TRIFOL technology processes low-grade plastic waste into waxes for multiple applications (industrial, packaging, cosmetics, candles) and into ingredients for high-specification synthetic automotive engine oils in an environmentally friendly manner.

