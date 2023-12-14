Ours To Protect Episode 28: The Christmas Tree Festival

This week on Ours to Protect, Show Producer Ethna Quirke visited the beautiful St. Canice’s Cathedral to see the wonderful collection of decorations at their annual Christmas Tree Festival. This year, as in previous years, there was no shortage of trees made from upcycled and recyclable household waste, and Chairperson of the organising committee Heather Sharman told Ethna all about them.

Eco-Friendly Christmas Decorations