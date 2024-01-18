Ours To Protect Episode 32: Colin O’Byrne, VOICE Ireland’s ‘Return for Change’ project manager (Part 1)

In this week’s Ours to Protect, show producer Ethna Quirke chatted with Colin O’Byrne, of VOICE Ireland who is the lead on the Return for Change campaign. In part one of their chat, Colin discusses ahead of the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme, in February.

You can hear part two of that interview at the same time next Thursday morning when Colin outlines Voice Ireland’s plans for the coming year.

Listen: Ours To Protect meets Colin O’Byrne

