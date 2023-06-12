Overgrown workhouse graveyard in Carlow ‘disrespectful’ says former councillor Walter Lacey

There’s no reason that this couldn’t be Carlow’s Garden Of Remembrance.

The words of former Carlow councillor Walter Lacey, speaking about the workhouse graveyard on Green Road in the town.

He’s been critical of the council’s ‘no mow’ policy, as it appears overgrown and says it’s disrespectful to the 3000 deceased buried there.

He says a garden of remembrance would be treated better:

“I, for one, will be pursuing that in some avenue, maybe seeking some sponsorship, maybe trying to get a major company involved that would do something like that, but you won’t see a ‘no-mow for May’ in the garden of remembrance,” said Walter.