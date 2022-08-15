Patrick Morris, man who died in Carlow swimming accident last week laid to rest today (Monday)

A man who died tragically in a swimming accident in the River Barrow last week is being laid to rest today.

Patrick (Paddy) Morris got into difficulty in the water at Carlow Town park late last Wednesday evening but despite efforts by locals and paramedics to save him, he passed away.

He’d been living locally in Kilkea in Castledermot with his partner and their daughter.

His funeral is taking place in his native Co Tyrone today (Monday).