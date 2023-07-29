Plans afoot to add another route to bus service in Carlow Town

Plans are already underway to expand the Carlow town bus service.

It was officially launched yesterday with Sunday, the start date for CW 1 and CW 2 routes.

Thursday’s meeting of the Carlow Town Municipal District heard how a third route was already being discussed.

Mayor Tom O’Neill says to get to that stage, the existing service needs to be used…

“We’re hoping that it really takes off and I’m really confident that it will. A fare starts at I say €1.10 (adults) and €0.55 (children / young adults) and obviously like anyone with bus passes and all that are accepted there.”

“So it will be well used and hopefully down the road and we look at other features as well

to add to it. But it’s a great news story so well done and I just really, really encourage people

of the town to use it.”