Polling stations are now open across Carlow and Kilkenny for the Local and European Elections.

There are 122 across Kilkenny and 73 in Carlow, all of which are open until 10 o’clock tonight. (See below to check your local, with a change to one traditional point in Kilkenny).

Between now and then votes will be cast for 91 candidates across our seven local electoral areas of Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Callan Thomastown, Piltown, Carlow, Tullow and Bagenalstown / Muine Bheag.

As well as 23 contenders for the Ireland South region of the European Parliament.

You’re reminded to bring your polling card, if you got one – Carlow County Council says its had reports that some voters in the Kildavin, Clonegal, Myshall and Ballinkillen areas did not receive polling cards yet and says “Those voters should attend to vote at the place where they voted in previous elections and bring photo ID. Contact details for assistance are [email protected] and 059 9136246 0599136239 and these numbers will be operational during polling hours on Friday”.

In any case, photo identification should always be brought to a polling station.

Local Polling Stations