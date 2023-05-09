Carlow NewsFeaturedKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Possibility of more thunderstorms in Carlow and Kilkenny today
That's according to a local forecaster after a yellow warning expired last night
Carlow and Kilkenny could be hit with more thunderstorms today.
That’s according to a local forecaster after a yellow warning expired last night.
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’s still a chance of more heavy downpours again today but they’ll arrive earlier than yesterday.
And he says the showery weather will continue for most of the week.