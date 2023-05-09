Carlow NewsFeaturedKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

Possibility of more thunderstorms in Carlow and Kilkenny today

That's according to a local forecaster after a yellow warning expired last night

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling09/05/2023
pic: Steve Knight

Carlow and Kilkenny could be hit with more thunderstorms today.

That’s according to a local forecaster after a yellow warning expired last night.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’s still a chance of more heavy downpours again today but they’ll arrive earlier than yesterday.

And he says the showery weather will continue for most of the week.

