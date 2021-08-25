Post mortem due today on body of woman killed in M8 crash on Kilkenny Tipperary border

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body of the person killed in a motorway crash on the Kilkenny Tipperary border yesterday.

The woman aged in her late 60s died when her car was in collision with a truck just south of the Urlingford Junction on the M8 at about 11:30am. (More on that here and here).

A stretch of the motorway was closed until 10 o’clock last night as forensic investigators examined the scene.

Her remains were removed to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel where the post mortem is expected to take place today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with camera or dashcam footage.