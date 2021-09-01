Public transport back at 100% capacity today but one County Kilkenny bus company says it could be months before that’s achieved

Public transport is back operating at 100% capacity.

The move has been made to support people returning to college campuses and workplaces.

Masks will remain mandatory on buses and trains even after all other restrictions ease on October 22nd.

Paul Kavanagh’s with locally-based JJ Kavanagh Buses and he’s been telling KCLR News that the journey back to normality’s a long one, but it’s good to be on that path:

He says “It was definitely a great feeling but I think we’re a long way away from getting 100% capacity, I think we’ll probably, hopefully in the next six to nine months, hopefully, achieve that again but I think at this stage I think we all need to stay very safe, wear our masks, help everybody, we want to help our passengers and obviously our passengers need to help our employees”.

He adds “Also, if we can use contactless and please book online as well so we can manage our numbers but I think it’s six to nine months away from where we were in 2019, August 2019, and it’s definitely we’re a long, long away from that, it’s probably six to nine months but we’re delighted to be back having the opportunity to put 100% on all our vehicles”.

