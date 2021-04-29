KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Range of items missing following break-in at a domestic garage in Lismaine, County Kilkenny
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses
A range of items were taken from a County Kilkenny domestic garage earlier today.
Gardaí in Kilkenny received a report of a break-in at the premises in the Lismaine area.
The door was forced open and what is missing includes a Weber BBQ, a Parker chainsaw, a Parker leaf blower and a Boku strimmer.
It’s thought to have happened sometime between 1am and 9am this morning (Thursday).
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.