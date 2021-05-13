Rás na mBan returning to Kilkenny this September

Rás na mBan is set to return to Kilkenny this September after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Organisers says they are making plans for this years international cycling event to go ahead from the 8th to the 12th of September.

They say their route planning is already at an advanced stage after laying most of the groundwork for last year’s cancelled event: ”Having completed almost all of the route planning ahead of last year’s cancelled event, the organisers have used the hiatus to focus on structures and systems around working with Covid and ensuring that our competitors, officials and all interested parties have the safest and best possible experience of the 2021 event.”

The 15th edition of Ireland’s top international stage race will be over 400km of tough racing on the inspiring roads of South Leinster this year.

Rás na mBan 2021 Race Director Valerie Considine said: “We’ve got some exciting new plans for the event and some popular elements which we have retained, all of which will be revealed in due course. In the meantime, it’s roll on September and the resumption of hostilities.”