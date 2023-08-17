FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Retained firefighters in Carlow Kilkenny and across the country to suspend strike action at midday

The union made the announcement via Twitter

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace17/08/2023

Midday today sees a suspension of the retained firefighters strike action. 

It comes after about 12 hours of talks between representatives of the union SIPTU and the Local Government Management Agency at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Those discussions centre around pay and issues related to recruitment and retention of on-call firefighters and ended overnight.

SIPTU Divisional Organiser Karen O’Loughlin provided an update for members on Twitter:

