Retained firefighters in Carlow Kilkenny and across the country to suspend strike action at midday
The union made the announcement via Twitter
Midday today sees a suspension of the retained firefighters strike action.
It comes after about 12 hours of talks between representatives of the union SIPTU and the Local Government Management Agency at the Workplace Relations Commission.
Those discussions centre around pay and issues related to recruitment and retention of on-call firefighters and ended overnight.
SIPTU Divisional Organiser Karen O’Loughlin provided an update for members on Twitter:
🚨 Important #FireStrikes update
Talks concluded overnight at the Workplace Relations Commission.
While we await the WRC document we have agreed to suspend industrial action from midday.
A full statement and an update to members will issue later today. pic.twitter.com/qlFSpFO1MV
— SIPTU (@SIPTU) August 17, 2023