Retrievers, Cocker Spaniels and Labradors crowned Ireland’s favourite dogs

Retrievers, Cocker Spaniels and Labradors have been crowned Ireland’s favourite dogs.

Instagram has unveiled the most popular pups, to celebrate International Dog Day.

97,000 people in Ireland posting more than a quarter of a million times about dogs on Instagram since May.

It comes as Dogs Trust say they’re receiving about eight calls every day from people who want to give up their pet.

The charity says it’s a result of the “pandemic puppy boom”, where many people working from home purchased a dog last year and are now struggling to cope with their pet’s abandonment issues as they return to the office.