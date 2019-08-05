Rowing Regatta Brings Barrow to Life

All going well, there’ll be a race on the Barrow every four minutes today.

So says one of those involved in the Rowing Regatta in Graiguenamangh.

If turnout is as expected, there’ll be about 95 races throughout the day.

Speaking to KCLR News, Brian Roberts from Graiguenamanagh Rowing Club says this is the first year they’ve had international participants alongside the locals with some travelling from Germany to take part.