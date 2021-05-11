KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Rural Independents to give a briefing on appeal re Glanbia’s proposed South Kilkenny factory
It's set to take place at midday
Some politicians are set to give a briefing today on the proposed Glanbia plant in South Kilkenny.
Planning permission for the cheese manufacturing facility at Belview initially got the go-ahead from An Bord Pleanala.
This was challenged by An Taisce, but the High Court dismissed that – a decision the environmental awareness charity last Friday said it would appeal.
In a statement to KCLR News yesterday Glanbia Ireland outlined what the effects of a further delay to their plans would mean (more on that here).
Both bodies had nobody available for further comment.
The Rural Independents are expected to give a briefing on this later today.