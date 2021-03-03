Scene preserved in County Kilkenny following small plane crash

UPDATE 9:30am: Inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Unit with the Department of Transport are due at the site this morning. A spokesperson’s told KCLR News they’ve been notified of an occurrence involving a microlight aircraft that conducted a forced landing near Woolengrange yesterday evening.

A scene’s been preserved in County Kilkenny following a plane crash yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Woolengrange between Bennettsbridge and Thomastown at about 4:30pm after a microlight came down in the area.

Two units from Thomastown Fire Station, Gardaí and Parademics with Advanced Paramedics are understood to have attended.

One man, the sole occupant of the aircraft who’s understood to be resident in Kilkenny, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital but his injuries have been described as non-serious.

An investigation is underway and Gardaí are liaising with the relevant authorities.

We first reported on this last evening – details here