Search for missing Kilkenny man Turlough Kelly called off after body found

The search for missing Kilkenny man Turlough Kelly has been stood down after the discovery of a body in the city.

That’s according to a family member who’s thanking everyone who helped in the search over the past few days.

28-year-old Turlough from Bennettbridge was last seen around 4pm on Monday afternoon in the Freshford Road area of Kilkenny.

Civil Defence, Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club, the Coast Guard Helicopter and the Gardai have all been involved in the search over the past few days along with family and friends.