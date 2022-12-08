Second weather warning for Carlow and Kilkenny to take effect this afternoon

A second weather warning from Met Eireann will come into effect later as temperatures plummet again.

Icy conditions and fog are expected to last until at least Sunday and a dusting of snow is expected in some parts later.

Road Safety officer with Carlow County Council John McDarby is urging people to take heed of the conditions and to adjust your driving accordingly.

He’s told KCLR News “You really have to bring it down a notch in frost and ice and there will of course be untreated road surfaces so roads away from the national primaries and the motorways and likely to be untreated so extra, extra special care on those roads if they’re part of your journey”.

It follows this morning’s frost and fog warning.