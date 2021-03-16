‘Significant improvements’ found in HIQA inspection into foster care and child protection services in Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary

A HIQA inspection of local foster care and child protection services has found significant improvements.

Tusla is welcoming the report and says there are further improvement to be made.

The organisaton says the HIQA inspection report for the Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary area highlights significant on-going improvements in the majority of areas assessed.

However, the report also found deficits in some areas.

These include the management of retrospective cases; the management of safety planning for children who didn’t have a dedicated social worker, and the management of statutory visits and child in care reviews.

Of the 12 standards assessed, one was compliant, and four were substantially compliant.

But five were rated as moderately non-compliant and two were marked as major non-compliant.

Tusla says it’s continuing to put measures in place to reduce the number of cases awaiting allocation and to improve the management of waiting lists.