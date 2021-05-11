Singing Bins in Kilkenny damaged again

Two of Kilkenny’s new singing bins have been damaged again.

Three of them were set up in the city over a week ago, offering musical rewards to those disposing of their litter.

Two were vandalised with 24 hours of being installed but were quickly fixed. (More on that here).

However the one at the Castle gates and another on Canal Walk are now out of action after being tampered with.

And a spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council says they’ll not be repaired as they’re not tamper proof.