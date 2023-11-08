SIPTU calls for urgent talks after Pfizer’s announcement of 100 job cuts in County Kildare

Urgent talks are being demanded after Pfizer announced 100 jobs cuts in Co. Kildare.

The layoffs are due at its plant in Newbridge with the company saying it’s reorganising following the Covid pandemic.

Some of the positions may be moved to other Pfizer plants in Cork and Dublin where 230 new roles were recently announced.

Greg Ennis from SIPTU says they need to hear from the management at the pharmaceutical firm.

He adds “We’ve seen the closure of Cartamundi in Waterford at the end of August with the loss of 300 jobs, we’ve now seen the proposed closrue of Wyeth in Askeaton and you know I’d call on the govt to start addressing these issues, to start engaging with the trade unions and the employers to see what can be done to save these jobs”.