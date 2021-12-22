South Kilkenny woman to receive Freedom of Limerick

Vicky Phelan’s to receive the Freedom of Limerick.

County Council members at their meeting yesterday took the decision to honour the Mooncoin native, who lives among the Shannonsiders.

Just four other women have received the accolade, among them Irish republican revolutionary and suffragette Maud Gonne MacBride.

It’s in recognition of how brave she’s been in championing patients rights and for the part she played in highlighting the CervicalCheck scandal.

Her bravery and leadership was celebrated by Kilkenny County Council in 2018.