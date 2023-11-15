Spike in RSV cases in young children and babies leads to warning for parents and guardians to be on alert

Parents are being warned to be on alert after a spike in RSV cases in young children and babies.

The respiratory virus can cause pneumonia in very young children.

It can also be serious and life-threatening for older adults, and those with weak immune systems

Clinical Lead for the HSE’s Public Health Programme Dr. Abigail Collins says its important not to spread RSV, noting; “So, really important that everyone is good with their respiratory hygiene, if you know in your heart your child is unwell don’t send them into school or childcare, because they might get more sick, they’re more likely to get another viral type infection, but also they are more likely to spread the infection if they’ve got lots of symptoms to other people”.