Spin-off hopes for Carlow and Kilkenny as Waterford makes New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2024 list

There are hopes Carlow and Kilkenny might benefit from the inclusion of Waterford on the New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2024.

The south east city was the only Irish destination to make the international list.

Writing for the publication, travel expert AnneLise Sorensen says, “ Yes, Waterford is synonymous with crystal, but the city, founded in 914, also sparkles with history and natural treasures. In the Viking Triangle, Waterford’s cobblestone core, a new digital story trail brings the past to life at stops like the medieval landmark Reginald’s Tower. The city also offers less-ancient attractions, including the new Irish Wake Museum, dedicated to the funeral ritual, and the Irish Museum of Time, which showcases grandfather clocks, watches and more.

Waterford’s natural riches rival its historical ones, notably the Copper Coast, hemmed by towering cliffs and scalloped coves. The coast forms part of the Waterford Greenway, a nearly 30-mile path along a disused rail line. In 2023, a new section linked the Greenway to the center of Waterford. Top off your Greenway adventure with afternoon tea amid one of Ireland’s largest collections of plants at Mount Congreve Gardens, which reopened in 2023 after a multimillion-dollar refurbishment.

Speaking of the accolade, Sara Dolan, Commercial Director at Mount Congreve Trust and Waterford Treasures says, “This list is highly regarding and it often sets the bar or casts the spotlight on destinations for other travel writers to plan further exploration, so we are thrilled to be included.

Waterford has experienced a significant international profile boost of late, with the Conde Nast Traveller ‘Best Places to Go in 2024’ inclusion released just last month too. There has been significant investment in the tourism product in Waterford with the development of the Waterford Greenway, the opening of 4 new museums by Waterford Treasures the redevelopment and opening of Mount Congreve Gardens and more, so it is very rewarding to see this investment recognised at a global level and see Ireland’s oldest City achieve the status it deserves.”

It comes after Conde Nast Traveller Magazine featured Waterford in their ‘Best Places to Go in 2024’ while we announced yesterday how the city is set to be the base for the South East’s hosting of the World Rally Championships.

The complete New York Times list can be viewed here: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/travel/places-to-travel-destinations-2024.html