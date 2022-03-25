Spring sunshine to stick around Kilkenny and Carlow for the weekend

Have you been enjoying the good weather so far this week?

Well there’s more to come with sunny spells and mild conditions forecast for the weekend too.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has been telling KCLR that Saturday and Sunday will see more sunshine and temperatures in the mid to high teens.

However it is expected to be a little breezier than recent days.

Alan says once any early fog burns away, the weather will be pretty good for this time of the year:

“Lots of sunshine across the country but especially in Carlow and Kilkenny – the sunny south east”

A change is on the cards for next week though with Alan predicting temperatures could drop by up to 10 degrees by Wednesday or Thursday.