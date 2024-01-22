KCLR NewsNews & Sport
St Canice’s Kilkenny Credit Union branches reopen after short morning closure to mourn the loss of staff member Róisín Gilroy
Her contribution to the local credit union community's also been hailed by colleagues
St Canice’s Kilkenny Credit Union branches have now reopened following an earlier closure.
Long time staff member Róisín Gilroy, a popular occasional voice on KCLR, has died and all outlets linked to the group took some time out this morning to mourn her loss saying in a social media post “we will miss her more than words can express”.
They’ve reopened in the past half hour.