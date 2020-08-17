Management confirms CPE superbug outbreak at St Luke’s Hospital

Management has confirmed a superbug outbreak at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

On Friday KCLR revealed that staff are struggling to deal with rising Coivid-19 numbers as well an outbreak of superbug CPE.

In a statement to KCLR today, the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed that admission to one ward has been shut down as a result fo the outbreak.

The statement says all the ropoer proceedures are in place and the detection of the infections proves their systems are working.

Meanwhile, the last INMO figures show seven patients on trolleys in the local Emergency Department waiting for beds at the local hospital for Carlow Kilkenny today.